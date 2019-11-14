|
|
|
Woodhead (nee Keague)
Audrey Peacefully on November 10th, 2019, at Summerfield House,
Audrey, aged 88 years,
formerly of Norton Tower.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill,
a much loved mum of Diane and
a dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday November 29th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019