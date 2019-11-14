Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Woodhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Woodhead

Notice Condolences

Audrey Woodhead Notice
Woodhead (nee Keague)
Audrey Peacefully on November 10th, 2019, at Summerfield House,
Audrey, aged 88 years,
formerly of Norton Tower.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill,
a much loved mum of Diane and
a dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday November 29th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -