WILSON Audrey On 8th December 2019
peacefully at Bridge House Care Home aged 82 years.
Dear Wife of the late Les who was loved by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in lieu if so desired to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019