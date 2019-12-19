Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Wilson

Notice Condolences

Audrey Wilson Notice
WILSON Audrey On 8th December 2019
peacefully at Bridge House Care Home aged 82 years.
Dear Wife of the late Les who was loved by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in lieu if so desired to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -