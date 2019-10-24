Home

Audrey Marshall Notice
Marshall Audrey (née Briggs) On October 16th 2019 at her
home in Clifton, formerly of Lightcliffe, Audrey, aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth and a much loved mum
of Stephen.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday October 31st at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Arthritis Care c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
