Marshall Audrey (née Briggs) On October 16th 2019 at her
home in Clifton, formerly of Lightcliffe, Audrey, aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth and a much loved mum
of Stephen.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday October 31st at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Arthritis Care c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019