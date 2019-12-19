|
Jones Audrey Kenneth and family want to thank all who attended Audrey's funeral service on 12th December.
Thank you for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Overgate Hospice.
A special thank you to all at Overgate for their care and support over the last months of Audrey's life, and to Kathleen Melling for conducting the funeral service.
Thank you to Darren and staff at
The Halifax Chapel of Repose for their caring arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019