Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Jones

Notice

Audrey Jones Notice
Jones Audrey Kenneth and family want to thank all who attended Audrey's funeral service on 12th December.
Thank you for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Overgate Hospice.
A special thank you to all at Overgate for their care and support over the last months of Audrey's life, and to Kathleen Melling for conducting the funeral service.
Thank you to Darren and staff at
The Halifax Chapel of Repose for their caring arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -