|
|
|
JONES Audrey On November 25th 2019,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice,
Audrey, aged 81 years of Mixenden.
Dearly loved wife of Kenneth,
a much loved mum
of Debra and Martin.
Dear mother in law
of Russ and Sonia.
A loving grandma of Emily and Amy, beloved great grandma of Joey. Dear sister and auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday December 12th at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please. But donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated.
Plate will be provided on the day.
Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose
25 Clare Road
Tel: 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019