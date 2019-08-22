Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Audrey Farnell Notice
FARNELL AUDREY On 13th August 2019,
peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
Audrey will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 11:15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Stainland District Nurses for which a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
