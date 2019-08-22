|
|
|
FARNELL AUDREY On 13th August 2019,
peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
Audrey will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 11:15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Stainland District Nurses for which a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019