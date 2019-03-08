|
|
|
ELLIOTT Audrey (nee Perry) On 1st March 2019 peacefully at Waterside Lodge Care Home, Todmorden. Audrey, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon.
The dearly loved Mother of Michael, Philip and Nancy. A loving Mother in law, Grandma, Great Grandma, Auntie and a dear friend to many. Service and Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Calderdale Carers Project c/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453. A collection box will be provided on the day.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More