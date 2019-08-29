|
|
|
NORCLIFFE Arthur Peacefully at home after a long illness fought with strength and dignity on 21 August 2019
aged 73 years.
Arthur, the beloved husband
of Elaine, the much loved dad of Michelle, a dear father-in-law to Marc, a loving grandad to Rémy,
a dear brother and uncle and
good friend to many who will be
sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church Barkisland on Monday 9th September at 11.00 am prior to committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur may be made to The Macmillan Unit Calderdale Royal Hospital for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019