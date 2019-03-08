|
|
|
BARRETT Baby Arthur Joseph Suddenly at home on
3rd February 2019, baby Arthur Joseph, aged 2 weeks.
The beloved son of Richard and Stacey, adored brother of Lewis, Jessica, Isobelle, Olivia and
the late Joseph and cherished grandson of Stuart, Katherine,
Leslie and the late Julie.
The funeral service will take place
at Christ Church, Barkisland on Monday 18th March at 12.00 noon followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at church.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More