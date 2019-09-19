|
|
|
CAWTHRA Arlene
née Moulds Peacefully at home on
Saturday, September 14th 2019, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of David,
loving mum of Dean, David and his partner Karron, loving nana to Sara and husband Jay, Stephen and his partner Jodie, Leah, Lucy, Libby, Lexi, Lily and James.
Sadly missed.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday September 30th at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The Forget Me Not Trust, for which a box will be provided.
At Arlene's request, please wear something bright.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019