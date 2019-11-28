|
|
|
crabtree Anthony On November 18th 2019, Tony,
aged 59 years of Sowerby Bridge. The dearly loved husband of Margaret (Mags),
father of Nicholas and Hayley,
a dear brother of Peter, Margaret and the late Elaine,
a dear uncle and friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday December 6th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu,
can be made on the day for MIND.
All enquiries to:
The Halifax Chapel of Repose
25 Clare Road
Tel: 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019