|
|
|
McElroy
Annie Philomena On 18th November 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Annie aged 80 years of Highroad well, Hx. Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of Paul and Liam, loving sister to Tony, wonderful nanna to Mark, Steven and Haley and much loved great nanna. Reception in to St Columbas Church Pellon, Hx on Tuesday 3rd November at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th November at 12pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019