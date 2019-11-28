Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie McElroy

Notice Condolences

Annie McElroy Notice
McElroy
Annie Philomena On 18th November 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Annie aged 80 years of Highroad well, Hx. Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of Paul and Liam, loving sister to Tony, wonderful nanna to Mark, Steven and Haley and much loved great nanna. Reception in to St Columbas Church Pellon, Hx on Tuesday 3rd November at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th November at 12pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -