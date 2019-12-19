Home

Anne Taylor-Rowe

Anne Taylor-Rowe Notice
TAYLOR-ROWE (Nee Cahill)
Anne Irene On 10th December 2019, suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Anne, aged 65 years, of Rastrick, formerly of Halifax.
Much and sadly missed Wife
of Steven also a dear Mum, Grandma, Sister, Auntie and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse, Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium and dark clothing
is not compulsory.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
