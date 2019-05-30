|
|
|
O'Hara Anne
(nee France) Bravely with her family by her side, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 18th May 2019, Anne, aged 77 years.
The deeply loved wife of Tom,
much loved mum & mother-in-law of Jane & Colin, and Peter & Sue,
an adoring grandma, great-grandma, and good friend to many. Anne's funeral service will take place at 9.45am on Monday 3rd June at The Funeral Parlour, Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
