Hameleers Anne-Marie On June 13th 2019 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Anne-Marie, aged 72 years
of Sowerby Bridge.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday July 2nd at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request please but donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day. Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet
at the crematorium and
accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
