|
|
|
Unsworth (nee Combe)
Ann Sutherland (Nan)
OStJ Peacefully in hospital after a short illness, on 18th September 2019, Nan, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
very much loved mum of Norman, Adrian, and the late Ann, dear mother-in-law of the late Maggie and Denis, loving grandma to Andrew, a dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and good friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Nan's Life will take place at 1pm on Monday 7th October at Halifax Elim Church, to which all are welcome, followed by a
private family burial.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu -
a collection box will be
available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019