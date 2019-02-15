Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:15
Oakworth Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Shaw

Notice Condolences

Ann Shaw Notice
SHAW Ann On February 12, 2019 peacefully at Manorlands Hospice, Ann aged 70 years of Oxenhope formerly of Halifax.
The dearly loved partner of Roy, dear sister in law of Carl and June, friend of Carole and sadly missed by friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will be held at Oakworth Crematorium on Monday 25 February at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Manorlands Hospice. Provision will be made at the service or may be sent to Lyndon M. Leeson Funeral Director, 51 Bridge Street, Oakworth, Keighley, BD22 7PX.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.