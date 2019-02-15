|
|
|
SHAW Ann On February 12, 2019 peacefully at Manorlands Hospice, Ann aged 70 years of Oxenhope formerly of Halifax.
The dearly loved partner of Roy, dear sister in law of Carl and June, friend of Carole and sadly missed by friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will be held at Oakworth Crematorium on Monday 25 February at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Manorlands Hospice. Provision will be made at the service or may be sent to Lyndon M. Leeson Funeral Director, 51 Bridge Street, Oakworth, Keighley, BD22 7PX.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More