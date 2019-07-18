|
|
|
Metcalfe Ann
(née Furness) Suddenly at CRH on 3rd July 2019, Ann passed away, aged 73 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of Roy,
dearly loved and adored mum
of Karen, Martin and Kim,
cherished mum-in-law, nan,
great nan and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral service will take place
at Christchurch Barkisland on
22nd July 2019 at 12 noon
followed by a private interment.
The family kindly request donations
to Barkisland Active Together
and the Elland Branch of the
Royal British Legion
in lieu of flowers.
A collection box will be
available at church.
All enquiries to B J Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St Halifax,
HX1 5PB Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019