Griffiths Ann Christine Agnes On 16th September 2019,
peacefully at home, Ann,
aged 77 years, of Skircoat Green, Halifax, dearly loved mum of David, Mark, Robert and Richard.
Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church Gibbet St, Halifax on Friday 27th September at 11.30am followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX15BP,
will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church, R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
