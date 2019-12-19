|
|
|
Rice Angela Christine
(née Helliwell) Suddenly, but peacefully,
at home on 7th December 2019, Angela, aged 74 years.
Beloved and cherished soulmate of Norman, very much loved mum and best friend of Marcus and Karen, awesome grandma to Ashleigh and Eva Mary-Sue, auntie and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. The Celebration of Angela's Life will take place at 2.15pm on Monday 30th December at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to The Salvation Army - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019