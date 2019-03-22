|
MARSHALL Andrew Peacefully on
18th March at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Andrew, aged 78 of Brighouse, much loved husband of Doreen and the late Christine.
Beloved Dad to Stuart, Emma and Lucy. A Loving Step-Father,
Father-in-law, Grandad,
Brother and Brother-In-Law.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April at 9.45 at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Overgate Hospice. All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare Greenhead Road, Tel: 01484 428961.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
