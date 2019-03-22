Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Marshall

Notice Condolences

Andrew Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Andrew Peacefully on
18th March at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Andrew, aged 78 of Brighouse, much loved husband of Doreen and the late Christine.
Beloved Dad to Stuart, Emma and Lucy. A Loving Step-Father,
Father-in-law, Grandad,
Brother and Brother-In-Law.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April at 9.45 at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Overgate Hospice. All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare Greenhead Road, Tel: 01484 428961.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.