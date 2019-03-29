Home

Backhouse Andrea Peacefully on 24th March at
St Catherine's Hospice Scarborough,
Andrea aged 71 years, late of Sowerby Bridge.
Loving wife of Graham,
loving mother of Gary, Allison, Rebecca and Deborah.
Devoted grandma and
great grandma.
Will friends meet for service at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 9th April at 3-45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Catherine's Hospice c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2BU
would be appreciated
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
