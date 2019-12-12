Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Scott (nee Hughes)
André After a short illness, in hospital,
on 6th December 2019,
André, aged 79 years.
Beloved partner of Michael,
much loved mum of Nicola and Paula, dear mum-in-law of Philip
and Dean, very special grandma of Lisa, Claire, Charlotte, Steven, Thomas & Charlie, Amelia & Benjamin, dear sister, auntie and sister-in-law. She will be greatly missed. The Celebration of André's Life will take place at 2.15pm on Tuesday 17th December at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers by request, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
