|
|
|
STEAD L/CPL
Amanda Jane Cherished memories of a dearly loved daughter who died tragically on
June 16, 1992.
There are special kinds of feelings,
That are meant for you alone,
There are special places in our hearts that only you can own,
There will always be heartaches and many silent tears,
But we are forever grateful for our Mandy's 26 years.
So hold her in your arms, Lord,
Keep her safe for me,
She died being the Soldier,
She always wanted to be.
Love Mum, Keith
and all the family.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More