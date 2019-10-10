Home

Alma Peacock Notice
Peacock Alma Peacefully after a period of illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital
on 1st October 2019, formerly of Elland, aged 77 years.
Cared for with love by staff at
Eagle Care Home, Elland, during the last year of her life.
Beloved wife of the late
Trevor Peacock and loving mother of the late Steven Peacock.
Much loved sister of the late
Eileen Blakeley and the late
Alan Taylor.
Loved and fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A celebration of Alma's life will be held at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 17th October
at 11.15am.
In lieu of flowers, any donations will be given to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
