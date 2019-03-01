Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
Warley Cemetery
STOTT Allan Chris
STOTT Allan Chris On 25th February 2019 peacefully at home. Allan aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Muriel.
The dearly loved father of Matthew and the late Paul and Clive.
A loving father in law of Geraldine and the late Cath, a caring Grandad and great grandad and a dear friend to many.
Interment at Warley Cemetery on Monday 11th March at
12 noon followed by a service at Christadelphian Church, Balmoral Place Halifax HX1 2BG.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. C/0 B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Cemetery or Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
