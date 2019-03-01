|
STOTT Allan Chris On 25th February 2019 peacefully at home. Allan aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Muriel.
The dearly loved father of Matthew and the late Paul and Clive.
A loving father in law of Geraldine and the late Cath, a caring Grandad and great grandad and a dear friend to many.
Interment at Warley Cemetery on Monday 11th March at
12 noon followed by a service at Christadelphian Church, Balmoral Place Halifax HX1 2BG.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. C/0 B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Cemetery or Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
