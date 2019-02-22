|
|
|
Holdsworth Allan On 7th February 2019, suddenly at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Allan
aged 69 years of Southowram, Hx.
Loving partner of Brendan,
dearly loved dad of Deborah, Sally
and the late Rikky, beloved son
of the late Elsie & Harold, much
loved brother, brother in law, uncle,
grandad and a dear friend to many.
Service at St Annes in the Grove,
Southowram, on Friday 8th March
at 11am followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
