MARKLIW Alice Maud On June 15th, peacefully in her sleep at home. Maud, aged 95 years of Halifax, the dearly beloved husband of the late Zenon, loving mum of Zonia and Susan; and mother-in-law of Andrew, much loved grandma of Lydia and Taras, great grandma of Isaac & Bethany and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Grace Baptist Church, Norton Tower on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Halifax Society For The Blind would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service. Enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
