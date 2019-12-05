|
|
|
GRACE Alice Doreen On November 24th 2019 peacefully at
High Lee Care Home, Doreen, aged 97 years
of Pye Nest.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Keith, much loved mum
of Judith, Nigel and Martin,
dear mother-in-law of Philip
and Alison and a loved grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of Doreen's
life will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday, December 18th
at 11:15 am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the Forget Me Not Children Hospice.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019