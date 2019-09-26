Home

Springhead Funeral Service
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Walker Peel Alexander Peacefully in hospital after a short illness with his loving family around him on 20th September 2019,
Alec aged 88 years.
The devoted husband of Lotte, loving father of Romy, Helga and Heidi, a dear father in law and adoring grandad, greatgrandad and a good friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations to be divided between the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the RNLI would be appreciated
and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
