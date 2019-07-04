Home

(Alex) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice, with his family at his side, on 29th June 2019, Alex, aged 85 years, formerly of Brighouse, Todmorden & Dungannon, Northern Ireland.
Beloved husband of Mae, a loving father and grandfather (Pop).
He will be greatly missed
by all of his family.
His funeral service will take place
at 3pm on Monday 8th July at
St. Mary's Church, Luddenden, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available at the Church.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
