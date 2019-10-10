|
|
|
Graham Alex Who passed away
five years ago - 12.10.2014
Though his smile,
has gone forever,
And his hands we cannot touch,
We still have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much.
His memory is our keep sake,
With which, we'll never part,
God has him in His keeping,
We have him in our heart.
Love you forever, miss you always.
Mum, Dad, Andrew, Julie and family, Derek, Suzy and family.
Sharna and grandchildren,
Harry and Harper and the
late Lukas xxx
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019