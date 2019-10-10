Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Graham

Memories Condolences

Alex Graham Memories
Graham Alex Who passed away
five years ago - 12.10.2014

Though his smile,
has gone forever,
And his hands we cannot touch,
We still have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much.
His memory is our keep sake,
With which, we'll never part,
God has him in His keeping,
We have him in our heart.

Love you forever, miss you always.
Mum, Dad, Andrew, Julie and family, Derek, Suzy and family.
Sharna and grandchildren,
Harry and Harper and the
late Lukas xxx
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.