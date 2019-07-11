|
|
|
Forsythe Alex Mae, Jackie and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kindness over the past few weeks.
In particular the staff in A&E
and on Ward 5B, Calderdale
Royal Hospital, Claire Leyland (Palliative Care Nurse) and all the staff at Overgate Hospice.
The Reverend Martin MacDonald,
St Marys Church, Luddenden, Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
and all at The Lord Nelson.
We have been greatly comforted
by the support we have received from friends and neighbours, the messages of condolence and the prayers of all who knew Alex.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019