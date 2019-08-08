|
|
|
NETHERGATE Albert Edward Peacefully at Pellon Manor on
Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 82.
Edward, dearly loved Son of the late
Albert and Rose May,
beloved Brother to Betty, Peter and the late Joan and also a dear Uncle.
The funeral will be held at
Park Wood, Elland on Monday
19th August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if so desired may be given to Pellon Manor Care Home
for which a box will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019