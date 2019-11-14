Home

Alan Smith

Alan Smith Notice
Smith Alan Ernest Peacefully on November 6th 2019 at Bridge House Care Home, Alan, aged 70 years formerly of Todmorden and Copley. Loving son of the late Irene Emily, dearly loved brother of Irene, Ken, David and Stephen, a dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday November 22nd at 12 noon. All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road, 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
