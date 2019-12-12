|
Simpson Alan Cath and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Overgate Hospice received during their recent bereavement.
A special thank you to the Out of Hours Community Teams, all the district nurses who attended Alan, Louise and Overgate Hospice for their compassion and support. Thank you to Caroline Sharp for the lovely service, and Tommy and the team at Emotions Funeral Service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019