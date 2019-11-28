|
|
|
SIMPSON Alan On 20th November 2019, Alan passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, with Cath at
his side. A beloved husband to
Cath, dearly loved father of
Richard and daughter in law Amanda, much loved grandad
of Harry and Ruby, a dear
brother to Ian, brother in law
and friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired, to Overgate Hospice or
The Christie Charitable Fund would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019