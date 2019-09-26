|
FIELDING Alan Stuart Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 15th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Alan of Wyke, the much loved dad
of Steven and the very dear grandad of Carl, he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 2.15pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019