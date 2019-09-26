Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Fielding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Fielding

Notice Condolences

Alan Fielding Notice
FIELDING Alan Stuart Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 15th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Alan of Wyke, the much loved dad
of Steven and the very dear grandad of Carl, he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 2.15pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.