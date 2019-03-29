|
TOWN Ada Suddenly at home on
17th March 2019,
aged 93 years.
Ada, the loving sister of Annie and twin sister of the late Edward, a dear sister-in-law to Brian and Mary, the cherished aunty to Graham, Julie, Dawn, Christine and Anne, a loving great aunty and great great aunty, she will be
sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Greetland Methodist Church on Tuesday 2nd April at 2.00pm
prior to committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ada may be made to Greetland Methodist Church. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
