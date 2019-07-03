|
|
|
KELSALL WINIFRED
'WINNIE' Passed away peacefully
on 24th June at
Belmont Care Home,
aged 94 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joseph Kelsall, much loved mum of Alan, Derek, Doreen, Marian and Joyce and a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St. James Church, Whitechapel
on Monday 8th July at 11.30am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the 'Residents' Social Fund'
at Belmont Care Home or
'Cancer Research UK' C/o the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 3, 2019