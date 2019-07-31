Home

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Winifred Clenshaw Notice
CLENSHAW Winifred Elizabeth
(Win) Peacefully on Wednesday 24th July, aged 87 years, following a
short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Charles William (Bill), sister to Jan and Freda (deceased), mother to Alan, Peter, Sarah and Mike (deceased). Grandmother and
great-grandmother.
The funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August at 10:45am and afterwards at the
Plough, Grimsargh.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Directors.
N and K Harvey Funerals Ltd.
5 Balcarres Road,
Leyland PR25 2EL
Published in Garstang Courier on July 31, 2019
