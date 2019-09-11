Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:00
St John's Church
Pilling
William Jenkinson Notice
Jenkinson William Harold Passed away peacefully on
4th September 2019,
Harold, aged 91 years.
The dearly loved Husband to
Hannah, a much loved Dad to
David and a dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Pilling on Friday 13th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to St John's Church Pilling and Dementia UK.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
