|
|
|
Jenkinson William Harold Passed away peacefully on
4th September 2019,
Harold, aged 91 years.
The dearly loved Husband to
Hannah, a much loved Dad to
David and a dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Pilling on Friday 13th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to St John's Church Pilling and Dementia UK.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
