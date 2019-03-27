|
|
|
HODSON WILLIAM (BILL) Bessie and family would
like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for all their words of comfort, cards of condolence and donations to North West Air Ambulance
during this very sad time.
Grateful thanks to Bowland Care Ltd, Thistleton Lodge Care Home and Great Eccleston Health Centre
& District Nurses.
Special thanks to Rev. Paul Hunter for his kind and thoughtful ministrations, to the staff at
The Plough at Eaves for their excellent hospitality and
to Martin and Wendy for all their help and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More