Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00
St. Peter's Parish Church
Inskip
William Hodson Notice
HODSON Peacefully in his sleep,
on 3rd March 2019,
at Thistleton Lodge Nursing Home,
WILLIAM (BILL)
Aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Bessie, loving dad of Carol and Neil, much-loved grandad to Nicholas, Alex, Laura and Lucy and dear brother of James (deceased).
Funeral Service at St. Peter's Parish Church, Inskip, on Friday 15th March at12 noon followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'North West Air Ambulance' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
