|
|
|
Anderton On 25th September 2019
at his home in Scorton
William "Richard"
Aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Frances, loving father of Neil, Peter, Gillian and Joanne, also a
father-in-law, devoted grandad, brother and friend of many.
Funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Scorton on
Monday 7th October 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Richard may be given to
Cancer Research UK c/o and all enquiries to A. J. Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF,
Tel, 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 2, 2019