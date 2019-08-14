|
|
|
HORNBY Varney Keen gardener and
dog walker of Tansy.
Died peacefully at home on
6th August 2019, aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Ernie Hornby, loving mother
to John and Lyn, devoted
grandmother to Tracy, the late
Gavin, James and Michael and
dear great grandmother to 7.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd August at 2pm.
As a celebration of Varney's
life, family request colourful
attire please.
Family flowers only but
donations are gratefully
received for Lancashire
Wildlife Trust and RSPCA.
Further enquiries to:
Dimonds funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 14, 2019