KIRBY Trish
(Nee Hoyle) Martin and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, generous donations for Cancer Research UK
& Preston ICU and for their support at this sad time.
A special thank you to
Pastor John Sainsbury and
Pastor Andy Woof for their comforting administrations also to all the staff at Preston ICU.
Finally, to Robert & Kathryn of Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals for their excellent care and dignified arrangements and to the Vale of Lune Rugby Club for
their excellent buffet.
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 9, 2019