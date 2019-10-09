Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Resources
More Obituaries for Trish Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trish Kirby

Notice

Trish Kirby Notice
KIRBY Trish
(Nee Hoyle) Martin and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, generous donations for Cancer Research UK
& Preston ICU and for their support at this sad time.

A special thank you to
Pastor John Sainsbury and
Pastor Andy Woof for their comforting administrations also to all the staff at Preston ICU.

Finally, to Robert & Kathryn of Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals for their excellent care and dignified arrangements and to the Vale of Lune Rugby Club for
their excellent buffet.
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.