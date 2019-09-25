|
KIRBY Trish Aged 60 years
Passed away on Thursday 19th September 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Cherished wife of Martin, much loved sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, auntie, niece, God mother and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Garstang Free Methodist Church on Wednesday 2nd October at
12 noon followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK & Intensive Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital via the funeral director.
All enquiries to Robert &
Kathryn Caunce, Ascension &
Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang PR3 1LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 25, 2019