Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00
Garstang Free Methodist Church
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Trish Kirby Notice
KIRBY Trish Aged 60 years

Passed away on Thursday 19th September 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital.

Cherished wife of Martin, much loved sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, auntie, niece, God mother and friend to many.

Funeral service to be held at Garstang Free Methodist Church on Wednesday 2nd October at
12 noon followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK & Intensive Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital via the funeral director.

All enquiries to Robert &
Kathryn Caunce, Ascension &
Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang PR3 1LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
